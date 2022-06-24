Police are searching for a driver who allegedly knocked a primary school student off their bike in a hit-and-run incident in Watson.
In a statement, ACT Policing said the incident happened on Knox Street about 3.05pm on Thursday.
The child was riding a bicycle across a designated children's crossing when its front wheel is said to have been clipped by a dark grey or black vehicle that had not stopped or given way.
"The man driving the vehicle initially stopped but, after being asked to attend the school office to exchange details, drove away via Windeyer Street," police said.
The child involved in the incident was not physically injured.
Investigators are now asking the man to contact police, either by calling 131 444 or attending any police station in the ACT.
Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage from Knox Street or Windeyer Street around the time of the incident is also asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Anyone providing information should quote reference number 7142813.
