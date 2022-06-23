The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT court refuses bail for man who allegedly raped partner while he was on suspended jail term

TV
By Toby Vue
June 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of raping his partner before saying "I'm done, my work's finished" uttered "how?" after a magistrate refused him bail because the threat of jail from his previous offending against the same woman had not deterred him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.