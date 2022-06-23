A man accused of raping his partner before saying "I'm done, my work's finished" uttered "how?" after a magistrate refused him bail because the threat of jail from his previous offending against the same woman had not deterred him.
The defendant, in his 20s, appeared via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with two counts each of sexual intercourse without consent.
He also faces charges of assault, threat to kill another person, unlawfully confine a person and property damage.
The prosecution's case is that in September 2020, the defendant raped his partner at a car park after dining out in the city.
She had repeatedly said no and "I don't feel like it".
At one stage, the complainant was crying and he told her to shut up and "let me do it".
Afterwards, he said "I'm done, my work's finished".
In another incident earlier this year, he allegedly forced her to take an illicit substance before holding her down on a bed to rape her.
The prosecution case related to the second incident also involves him telling her to be quiet otherwise someone would hear.
The court heard the other charges related to incidents between March and April, including the defendant confining her inside a car where he struck her head numerous times.
He also allegedly threatened her mother and threatened to get "his boys" to attend the complainant's house.
During a bail application on Thursday, defence lawyer Uelenitoni Tu'ulakitau said his client denied all charges.
Mr Tu'ulakitau said the defendant's relationship with the complainant is now over and they no longer communicated.
He said the defendant ran a business that has now ceased but has full-time employment on offer if released.
Bail conditions proposed included a curfew, reporting to police and a $5000 surety.
"It [surety] is an indication he's willing to throw everything in there to ensure that he won't breach any condition," Mr Tu'ulakitau said.
A prosecutor opposed bail, saying that while the relationship is over, it would cause the court "little comfort".
She questioned whether the defendant would comply with bail and said the alleged violence was prolonged rather than a "one-off incident".
"In terms of compliance, your honour would have no confidence in the circumstances where he's on a suspended sentence order against the same complainant," the prosecutor said.
In her decision to refuse bail, magistrate Beth Campbell said she had no confidence any conditions would help protect the complainant from the defendant.
"The court has concerns for her safety in light of the past record," Ms Campbell said.
"Certainly the allegations are very serious ones and very distressing.
"Significantly at the time, the defendant was still serving a 10-month suspended sentence of imprisonment in relation to family violence committed against the same person."
Ms Campbell said she had "concerns that if the threat of imprisonment didn't prevent him from engaging in this conduct, then he wouldn't comply with any bail conditions".
The magistrate said some of the court documents showed the complainant in the past making allegations then trying to withdraw them and blaming herself.
"That conduct as we know is consistent with somebody who is terrified and attempting to extricate themselves from a situation," Ms Campbell said.
Following her decision to refuse bail, one of the defendant's supporters in the public gallery said "bullshit" to which the magistrate responded with "beg your pardon?"
The defendant has been in custody since April 22 and the case is set for return in August.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
