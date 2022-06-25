The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 26, 1995

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
June 25 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.

Nowadays, the story of a couple meeting online is no big news, but on this day in 1995, an international internet love affair made the front page of The Canberra Times.

IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

