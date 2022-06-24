Newly appointed Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Glyn Davis received "a seal of approval" on Friday with a visit from the Governor-General David Hurley.
Exclusive photos show the Governor-General with partner Linda Hurley viewing the Great Seal of the Commonwealth of Australia.
The Great Seal of Australia is applied at the base of a variety of official parliamentary documents and was recently used to authenticate Anthony Albanese as Australia's 31st prime minister.
Professor Davis said the visit was a great honour and welcomed the pair to the Prime Minister and Cabinet offices in Canberra.
"During their visit the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley viewed the Great Seal of the Commonwealth of Australia and discussed the important work of the department," he said.
"The department is entrusted with the safekeeping of the seal and ensures that it is used in accordance with the terms of the royal warrant signed by the Queen.
"I welcomed the opportunity to also introduce staff and thank them for their tireless work in the lead up to, and following the federal election."
The Great Seal is applied to official documents signed by the Governor-General including commissions, and letters patent such as the appointment of judges and letters to establish royal commissions.
The Governor-General stressed the significance of the object's role in Australian democracy.
"The Great Seal of Australia has great significance as a symbol of our nation and plays an important role in the functioning of our democratic system," he said.
"I see the imprint of the Great Seal on many, many important items and it was good to see the historic device and meet the team responsible."
Since the establishment of the Commonwealth of Australia, there have been three seals.
The current Great Seal dates back to 1973 and is mounted on a press with a mould to create a positive impression on paper. It depicts the Australian Coat of Arms accompanied by a scroll with the words 'Australia' and 'Elizabeth the Second Queen of Australia'.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
