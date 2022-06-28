Our pick of what's on in Canberra this weekend.
Heathcliff? It's me, Cathy. And I'm heading to the National Portrait Gallery for the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever. All of Canberra's Cathies have rustled up some red outfits to pay homage to the artistic stylings of Kate Bush and her song Wuthering Heights, which is based on the Emily Brontë book. The Huxleys, an Australian performance art duo and finalists of this year's National Photographic Portrait Prize, will be joining the performance to dazzle. Once the performance is done, head into the gallery and check out the portrait of the Brontë sisters in the Shakespeare to Winehouse exhibition, and The Huxleys' National Photographic Portrait Prize contender. Saturday, 10.30am. National Portrait Gallery. Free event. Tickets for the special exhibitions from portrait.gov.au.
Advertisement
It's the Australian National Botanic Gardens, but not as you know it. Experience the gardens in their nocturnal state and meet some enormous creatures from the MEGAfauna: Myths and Legends sculpture trail. Be enchanted with a Gurulidj (Bunyip) story and song by First Nations storyteller Tyronne Bell from Thunderstone Aboriginal Cultural Services. There is also an option to have a light supper of damper-style roll with pumpkin soup by Pollen cafe. Saturday and Sunday, 5.30pm. Continues from July 7 to 9. Australian National Botanic Gardens. Tickets from $32 from Eventbrite.
One of the biggest light shows in Australia heads to Kambri this weekend. Circus of Light is a warehouse party that features immersive visual and sound dynamics, including acrobatic performances, laser and visual displays, a balloon drop, glitter paint stalls, body art professionals and a light show. Fancy dress is highly encouraged for attendees. This is an 18-plus event. Friday, 8pm. Kambri Precinct. Tickets from $70.73 from Moshtix.
Ash Grunwald's career started on the road, with his guitar, stomp box and his thundering blues voice. Now with nine studio albums to his name and multiple ARIA nominations, he has delivered his most personal album yet, Shout Into The Noise. The blues musician brings it to life on stage this weekend. Friday, 8pm. The Street. Tickets are $50 from thestreet.org.au.
It's time to lace up your skates because it's time to live your most winterful life. Winter in the City returns to Civic Square, bringing with it an open-air ice skating arena from Friday. Take a moment to enjoy the true joys of winter with ice skating and ice sculptures, or warm up by fireplaces with a hot chocolate. Friday to Sunday, 10am to 9pm. Continues until July 17. Tickets from $25 from winter.inthecity.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.