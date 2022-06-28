Heathcliff? It's me, Cathy. And I'm heading to the National Portrait Gallery for the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever. All of Canberra's Cathies have rustled up some red outfits to pay homage to the artistic stylings of Kate Bush and her song Wuthering Heights, which is based on the Emily Brontë book. The Huxleys, an Australian performance art duo and finalists of this year's National Photographic Portrait Prize, will be joining the performance to dazzle. Once the performance is done, head into the gallery and check out the portrait of the Brontë sisters in the Shakespeare to Winehouse exhibition, and The Huxleys' National Photographic Portrait Prize contender. Saturday, 10.30am. National Portrait Gallery. Free event. Tickets for the special exhibitions from portrait.gov.au.