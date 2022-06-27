The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese's parliamentary staff cuts a needless distraction

By The Canberra Times
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 7:30pm
David Pocock is right to be critical of the staffing decision. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

While there is no doubt the Albanese government believes it has both the power and good reasons to slash the number of personal advisers cross-bench members can have from four to one, the decision to cut so deep and so soon has many people scratching their heads.

