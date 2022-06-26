The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Senator David Pocock slams Anthony Albanese's crossbench staff cuts as 'dudding' ACT

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator David Pocock has raised concerns about cuts to staffing allocations for crossbench MPs. Picture James Croucher

ACT independent senator David Pocock has slammed the Prime Minister's proposal to cut crossbench staff numbers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.