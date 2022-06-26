ACT independent senator David Pocock has slammed the Prime Minister's proposal to cut crossbench staff numbers.
"This is dudding the people of the ACT that I'm in there to represent," Senator Pocock said.
"I want to ensure that our community's voices heard and that I'm not voting blind, that I'm not there to make up the numbers or rubber stamp legislation.
"I'm there to represent the ACT and ensure that our voices are heard."
The prime minister's office has said crossbenchers can use the Parliamentary Library, which would have increased resources.
ACT Labor senator and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the previous arrangements were "unsustainable and unfair".
"MPs who aren't an independent get an allocation of four. And then you have independents who get an allocation of eight," Senator Gallagher said.
"We're all tightening our belts ... this is a fair arrangement."
Senator Pocock told ABC Canberra radio the cuts would impact his ability to address electorate concerns during sitting weeks.
"So people who turn up wanting help with an issue or to be able to talk through a matter, you just won't have the capacity to help them," he said.
"You have to actually consult the community to decide, well how does this actually affect the people of the ACT?"
However, the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said crossbenchers would still have four electoral staff and one advisor.
They currently have four advisors each.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
