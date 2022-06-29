The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wastewater reveals how Canberra's heroin and oxycodone consumption has risen

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Methylamphetamine seized during the AFPs Operation Ironside last year. Picture: AFP

The latest National Wastewater Drug Monitoring report has revealed Canberra as having the nation's second highest capital city consumption of heroin.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.