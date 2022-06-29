It was fitting that on the same day the 2021 census was released - telling us how diverse we are, among many other things - the new MPs gathered at Parliament House reflected that diversity. Among those being inducted were MPs of Malaysian, Vietnamese, Chinese and Indian descent, as well as new First Nations members. With its newly enlarged crossbench and a rollcall of new MPs from many different backgrounds, we have a parliament that is a more accurate mirror to our nation - and that's how it should be.

