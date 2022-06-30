The Canberra Times

Current market turbulence has a silver lining for seniors seeking the aged pension

By Noel Whittaker
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:00am
Good news for seniors with the age pension cut off points and the deeming rate thresholds increasing from July 1. Picture: Shutterstock.

Christmas has come early for many retirees, with both the age pension cut off points and the deeming rate thresholds increasing from July 1.

