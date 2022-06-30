I see no point in your taking out a reverse mortgage of say $50,000 just to give yourself a savings buffer. I suggest a better option might be to use the government's Home Equity Access Scheme whereby you could can get a voluntary non-taxable fortnightly loan from the Government using your real estate as security for the loan. This scheme has an interest rate of just 3.95 per cent. The Compound Interest Calculator on my website will enable you to run any calculations you wish about what the debt would grow to on various scenarios.