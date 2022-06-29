The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dan McKellar determined to replicate ACT Brumbies success with Wallabies

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan McKellar is eager to replicate the success of the Brumbies rolling maul. Picture: Andrew Phan/Wallabies media

Wallabies assistant coach Dan McKellar has declared his intention to turn Australia's maul into the best in the world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.