Is that snow falling in the National Triangle?
Dust off your ugliest Christmas jumper, because the Xmas in July Festival is about to start in Canberra, with mulled wine, carols, festive food and more.
The event is from Thursday to Sunday at Parkes Place West Lawns, off King Edward Terrace.
The opening hours are Thursday 4pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 11pm and Sunday 10am to 8pm.
Inside the festival, there will be falling snow, Christmas trees, giant nutcrackers and wooden chalets from Europe from which festive food, drink and also businesses selling everything from candles to clothes to jewellery.
For more details and to book a spot on a firepit or in an igloo, go to christmasinjuly.com.au/
