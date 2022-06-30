The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police across the country greatly miss their Holden V8 Commodores, the last of which came off Canberra's roads and drove into a museum collection

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan and Superintendent Jo Brown, from the AFP museum, aboard the force's "retiring" V8 Commodore. Picture: Karleen Minney

Proceeds of crime appropriately will be used to pay for the final resting place of the last of a rare breed, a V8 Holden Commodore SSV police pursuit car.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.