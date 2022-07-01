The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Hustle review: Adam Sandler shines in rags-to-riches basketball drama

By Cris Kennedy
July 1 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hustle (M, 117 minutes, Netflix)

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.