The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's COVID hospitalisation record keeps climbing, as another death reported

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:39am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman in her 80s has died with COVID as Canberra set yet another record for hospitalisation rates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.