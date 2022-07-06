The incoming chief executive officer and director of Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres, Carly Davenport Acker, said the arts sector in Canberra "needs a lot of love".
Following the resignation of Joseph Falsone, Davenport Acker was appointed by the Arts Capital Board of Directors and will take office on July 25.
"This opportunity allows me to draw upon my national and international experience," Davenport Acker said.
"I believe that excellence begins 'at home' - what we create here can be valued locally and globally."
Leading the creation of collaborative pathways for artists and cultural practitioners will be a major focus.
Davenport Acker will take over on July 25, at a time when the planning cycle includes centenary renovations at both centres.
Born in Tasmania, Davenport Acker holds a bachelor of arts degree in art history and curatorship from the Australian National University and a graduate diploma in anthropology from University of Melbourne.
Beginning her career at the National Gallery of Australia, she has worked in many capacities and for numerous organisations.
Among her career highlights have been presenting for the National Museum of Australia in Meishan, China at the 2019 UNESCO Culture 2030 World Forum and, at Western Australian non-profit organisation FORM, co-founding, co-curating and managing the in-Country production of the Yiwarra Kuju: Canning Stock Route Project and Yiwarra Kuju (One Road) exhibition.
It toured 99 Australian embassies around the world and was seen at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and at CHOGM in Perth.
Davenport-Acker undertook residencies in galleries, museums and Indigenous media hubs in Britain and North America as part of a 2013-14 Winston Churchill Fellowship.
Arts Capital chairman Mark Van Veen said, "The Arts Capital board is excited to be working with Carly, who possesses decades' worth of experience in the arts and culture sector.
"We feel she is a perfect fit for this exciting new chapter in the organisation's future endeavours and what is an especially important stage in the evolution of our centres.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the interim CEO, Adelin Chin, for steering the organisation through this transition."
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
