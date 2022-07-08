Wet winter days are not really the place gardeners look for inspiration.
But if you narrow your focus, you might be fortunate enough to discover some interesting plant-like organisms growing on trees and shrubs and in some instances rocks, fences or other structures in the garden.
These niche environments are often quite sterile and hot and dry for at least part of the year. During the cold wet winter months, surfaces can become covered with plant-like organisms, most likely lichens or moss.
Lichens are a combination of fungi and photosynthesising algae and in some instances, may also contain photosynthesising bacteria.
This type of association between the organisms that make up lichens is known as mutualism, this means that each organism is dependent on the other for survival, providing each other benefits in a symbiotic relationship.
In lichens, the fungi are unable to photosynthesise thus they rely on the algae to supply the food required to grow. In turn the algae rely on the fungi to absorb the moisture and nutrients required for photosynthesis.
Despite the hostile microclimates lichens grow in, they can thrive, but will only grow where the air quality is good as they are sensitive to air pollution. When they get wet from rain or dew they will grow actively, particularly during winter when the leaves fall from deciduous trees to expose trunks and branches to higher light levels.
It can take years, even decades to establish, but despite their delicate appearance they are quite hardy.
Lichens are referred to as composite organisms and due to their complex nature give rise to some very interesting and colourful structures with crusty, leafy and filamentous characteristics.
Lichens on trees are often mistaken by gardeners as parasites to be removed, but their presence will cause no harm.
If gardeners find the presence of lichen unsightly, try lightly scrubbing with soapy water or spray with a copper-based fungicide or lime sulfur. The copper and lime sulfur will kill the fungal part of the lichen.
Don't be too quick to act though as these are delicate, beautiful organisms that bring a certain enchantment to the winter landscape. Lean in and take a closer look.
