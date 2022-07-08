The Canberra Times

Lichens and moss make enchanting additions to a winter garden during times of high rainfall

By John Gabriele
July 8 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lichens can enchant a winter landscape. Picture: Shutterstock.

Wet winter days are not really the place gardeners look for inspiration.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.