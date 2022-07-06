The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 7, 1962

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 6 2022 - 2:00pm
On this day in 1962 it was reported that guests of a hostel in Canberra had taken matters into their own hands, cooking themselves their meals when the cooks went on strike the day prior.

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

