It only takes 20 minutes to plant a tree

Wishing I was the kind of gardener who could grow delphiniums. New delphinium varieties bloom gloriously from early spring right through to late autumn if you prune them heavily after their first spring flush. I wouldn't get around to the spring pruning, nor the weekly watering and regular feeding they need to look their luxurious best.

Discovering that wallabies like rodanthe, also known as paper daisies, even though they don't nibble paper daisy's close relatives that grow wild here. Paper daisies tolerate drought, sun, heat, cold, and neglect, exactly my kind of plant. Sadly the wallabies have decided that they are their kind of plant too. NB You can never permanently fence out wallabies. You either have to get rid of the wallabies (do not get rid of the wallabies) or swap your garden for plants they don't find tasty, or can be hung or pruned to a height where their paws can't reach, even when they stand on tip toe.

Muttering at Possum X who has begun to eat exactly one lettuce heart each night.

Watching a long-legged puppy "prune" our agapanthus by pulling off all the long-stemmed dead flower heads and chewing them to shreds. Now to teach him how to prune the roses....

Raking up layers of pink, red and white camellia blossoms when they begin to brown.