Open finding urged in Charli Powell inquest as lawyer criticises 'flawed' Queanbeyan police probe

By Blake Foden
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:00am, first published 3:30am
Charli Powell, who died at Freebody Oval in Queanbeyan in February 2019. Picture: Supplied

A lawyer representing the mother of a Queanbeyan teenager has urged a coroner to return an open finding about the manner of the 17-year-old girl's death, in part because of a "flawed" police investigation.

