Always a highlight of the winter, the Lake George Winery Burning of the Barrel celebrates the end of the vintage and welcomes the new one. It's a great family event, with live music, kids activities and rides on the new winery train. Pop the kids on that while you sneak off to taste the vintage wines from the winery's museum stocks and sample some new wines from this vintage. Dinner options available as well. Saturday, August 6, from 5pm.