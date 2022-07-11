By now the table is a puzzle as we manoeuvre plates around to make room for more. Next is a barramundi curry ($26). A well-cooked and generous fillet of fish swimming in a sea of creamy yellow curry sauce. The skin has been crisped golden brown, the white flesh tender and meaty. The curry is mild but full of those traditional Thai flavours of sweet and sour, salty and spicy. This dish would have perhaps been better had we not been sharing it. Not the dish itself, just the experience of it. I can imagine filling the bowl with rice - and here the rice was well-cooked, always an indicator of a good kitchen - soaking up all the flavours while flaking the fish into the dish.