Revelations that the former prime minister Scott Morrison (remember him?) is seeking a nice new job may not go down well.
According to Wide World of Sports: "Just months after being voted out of office, Australia's former prime minister Scott Morrison is gunning for a role on the Australian Rugby League Commission."
The Cronulla Sharks fan is dismissive. In a statement, Mr Morrison said the prospect of an appointment "sounds to me like just a bit of pub talk".
Pub talk it will certainly be.
But it does raise a question: what on earth can an ex-prime minister do? The big house in Kirribilli has gone. People don't automatically laugh at your jokes. He (and just occasionally, she) becomes the kind of person who has to press the lift button themselves. Can pushing a supermarket trolley be far away?
Mr Morrison might think of an academic job. Julia Gillard is doing just fine chairing the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College, London. There seems little doubt the ANU's Crawford School of Public Policy would snap Mr Morrison up.
But academia may not be his thing (perhaps to his credit).
I don't want to be vulgar but there is the matter of money. Mr Morrison retains his salary as an MP but it's less than half that of a prime minister - $549,250 as PM but "only" just over $200,000 for an MP.
But he would get a pension when he ceased being an MP. For Tony Abbott, that would have been $295,720, according to the journalist William Summers who fact-checks for the AAP. Time has passed and Mr Morrison would get more - but that's the order of magnitude.
But (again to his credit) Mr Morrison doesn't look like a man driven by money. He cooks his own curries. He's happy with a pie.
But what's a man to do? He needs something to give interest and purpose. A way of being useful (beyond making curries).
Former politicians can be employed. They get jobs in New York (John Barilaro before the job was taken away) or the embassy in Washington (Arthur Sinodinos, Joe Hockey and Kim Beazley) or London (Alexander Downer).
Some politicians have skills beyond politics - Malcolm Turnbull comes to mind. So do the ambassadors.
But Mr Morrison's only "proper job" was in promoting tourism, for goodness sake.
Though Encyclopedia Britannica does say: "During his childhood Morrison also acted in television commercials". This offers an opening: "Hi. I'm Scott Morrison. I used to be prime minister and I can heartily recommend Beefy's Pies (Munch)".
It's an option. I can't see Mr Morrison in an embassy. He seems like a home bird. And he's not a high society kind of guy (again to his credit). Making small talk over canapes and sherry (sorry apera) under the chandeliers of grand foreign halls is not his style (more like pies under the floodlights).
What on earth can he do? Maybe the Australian Rugby League Commission is not such a bad idea.
Or, think of this: he could remain as a backbench MP, dutifully serving the country quietly and diligently like so many of them do.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What jobs would suit Scott Morrison after politics? What about Boris Johnson? What do you think about the contrast between Australian and British political misbehaviour? Is the misbehaviour the problem or the not telling the truth? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
Just when you thought British prime minister Boris Johnson's plight (or behaviour) couldn't get any worse - it does.
The Sunday Times in London published the allegation - complete with what seems to be a recording of Johnson - that he lobbied to get a job for a woman who claimed to be having a sexual relationship with him while he was London mayor.
There have been no denials.
The British prime minister has already announced that he will quit - but added that he will stay on until his successor is chosen, probably in October.
That now seems highly unlikely.
The fight to succeed him is well under way - and a fight it is. Candidates have already started briefing against each other. It will be dirty - but spectacular as a blood sport.
The former politician and Canberra lawyer Bernard Collaery hailed the new federal Attorney-General's decision to drop the charges against him as a win for justice, saying he was "in awe" of the support he had received from the community and indebted to his legal team for restoring his faith in the rule of the law.
THEY SAID IT: "We had controversy after controversy from the former government. You can do the great job of being a Minister in the Australian government, that should be your focus. Not worrying about your personal finances into the future." - Anthony Albanese.
YOU SAID IT: You spoke as one on Mr Albanese's travels.
"Albo is simply doing what a PM needs to do," Chris and Heather said, summing up the general view.
"The Coalition's criticisms are empty and desperate. The government has a great deal to do to restore Australia's trashed standing in the world," according to Oliver.
Patricia said (the capitals are her's): "The previous Government left the country in such a mess, Albanese HAS to dive in and turn things around. He isn't WANDERING AROUND."
Rosemary "can't believe we would give air to this nonsense from the opposition regarding the prime ministers overseas travels. Goes to show how shallow their thinking is, as if there is a comparison between Morrisons and Albanese's overseas trips".
Ross had an interesting different take: "During the devastating QLD floods which drowned untold thousands of cattle several emergency agency managers said that one of their concerns was 'having to stop everything to shake hands with a drop-in politician who was there for a photo opportunity'. So it can be argued that both Morrison and Albanese did the right thing by getting out of the way and letting the experts address the crisis."
Keep your thoughts coming. I'm interested in what you think is a suitable job for Mr Morrison.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
