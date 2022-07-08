A man driving a car that hit a tram on Thursday night has lost his licence after allegedly returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.189.
The 50-year-old McKellar resident did not sustain any injuries, despite his Mitsubishi Triton being seen upside down on Northbourne Avenue in Dickson.
Police said they responded to the crash at 6.10pm and no one inside the tram was injured.
The man will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on the charges of driving a prescribed content of alcohol, disobeying a red traffic arrow and driving into the path of a tram.
Road policing Superintendent Corey Heldon said the incident was a reminder for Canberrans to drive carefully.
"This was an incredibly fortunate outcome, but this could have easily been our 11th road fatality this year," he said.
"There are no circumstances where driving under the influence of alcohol is acceptable.
"If you are caught doing the wrong thing, you will face the full consequences of the law."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
