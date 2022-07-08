The Canberra Times
Alleged drink-driving McKellar man, 50, upturns Mitsubishi Triton after hitting Canberra tram on Northbourne Avenue

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 8 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:30am
A ute rolled after colliding with a tram on Northbourne Avenue. Picture: Scott Hannaford

A man driving a car that hit a tram on Thursday night has lost his licence after allegedly returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.189.

