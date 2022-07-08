The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Slow roll out of Canberra's cat containment rules mean some cats can roam free

By Jenny Bounds, Clare Henderson, Larry O'Loughlin
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some Canberrans have installed cat containment areas. Pitcure: Karleen Minney

Life is different for some Canberra cats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.