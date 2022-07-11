Podcastor turned global phenomenon Deborah Frances-White is heading to Canberra this weekend to make us feel better about being bad feminists. Her podcast has achieved 90 million downloads in five years, helping women around the world navigate the evolution of the feminism movement in the 21st century. The live podcast tour is hosted by Frances-White featuring world class guests. Sunday, 7pm and Monday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $56.90 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Tissues at the ready - multi-award-winning artist Melinda Schneider is on her way to Canberra for what is set to be an intimate and emotional evening. The singer/songwriter presents Love Songs, a two-hour concert featuring Schneider's Golden Guitar-winning hits plus the great love songs from some of her most cherished singer/songwriters including Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Dolly Parton. Backed up by a pianist, celebrate love with Melinda Schneider. Saturday, 8pm. The Street. Tickets from $59 from thestreet.org.au.
Head to Manuka Oval on Saturday afternoon to catch the GWS Giants take on the Brisbane Lions. In round 11, GWS only went down to Brisbane at the Gabba by three kicks so they will be eager to settle the ledger this weekend on Canberra turf. Battling an extensive injury list, come see if the Giants can rise to the occasion. Saturday, 1.45pm bounce. Tickets from just $10 from Ticketek.
Don't blink or you'll miss it - Australia's biggest glamazon Alright Hey! is hitting Canberra for one night only. After a massive sell-out Sydney Comedy Festival debut season this show is guaranteed to keep you entertained. Having us all in stitches on TikTok during the pandemic, you may know him from his hilarious deep dive into Red Rooster or for calling out lockdown rules breakers from his balcony. Thursday, 7pm. The Street. Tickets are $39.90 from thestreet.org.au.
Mal Webb and Kylie Morrigan are here to amaze you with their multi-instrumental, live-looping, brain-tickling songs with no repeat guarantee. Having taken their vocal adventure globally, including a performance at Glastonbury in the United Kingdom, they are now here to provoke Canberra. Webb's songs use all types of vocal techniques, guitar, mbira, slide trumpet, trombone, chromatic harmonica and a loop recording pedal called Derek, while Morrigan acts as the perfect balance with her violin and voice. Sunday, 7pm. Smith's Alternative. Tickets from $20 from smithsalternative.com.
