Get ready to fly! Bleachers Sports Bar in the city is giving away 100kg of free chicken wings on Tuesday, July 19.
These finger licking favourites come in three flavours - buffalo, Jack Daniels BBQ bourbon and sweet chilli - and will be available over lunch and dinner on one kilogram plates.
There'll be 50kg to giveaway from noon, and then another 50kg dinner run from 5pm, until gone.
Bleachers will also be selling their awesome two-litre beer towers for only $25 on the day so you'll be able to wash down those those sticky wings.
Once the 100kg of wings are gone (or if you want to have a second serving), 1kg plates of wings will be on offer for only $10 per plate. No table bookings, this is a first in, best-dressed situation.
Bleachers Sports Bar is located at 33 Northbourne Avenue. You can find out more at bleachers.bar
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
