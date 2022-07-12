The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Head to Bleachers Sports Bar in the city on July 19 for this special freebie offer

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 12 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get into Bleachers Sports Bar in the city for some free wings. Picture: Supplied

Get ready to fly! Bleachers Sports Bar in the city is giving away 100kg of free chicken wings on Tuesday, July 19.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.