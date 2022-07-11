A Belconnen man claims he was acting in self-defence when he allegedly stabbed his ex-partner's male friend in her Lyneham home.
Adrian Richard Rand, 36, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link on Monday morning after completing a mental health assessment ordered on Saturday.
Rand is charged with recklessly or intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm after he allegedly stabbed his ex-partner's male friend in the back in the early hours of last Thursday.
The ex-partner and friend were lying on her bed, fully clothed, when Rand allegedly arrived outside the home on an electric scooter.
The 36-year-old allegedly sent the woman threatening text messages beforehand, which included calling her male friend a "dead man walking".
Rand allegedly walked into the bedroom, with a black-handled hunting or Bowie knife approximately 6cm in length, and stabbed the male friend in his spine before throwing him to the ground.
The man had two stab wounds, one approximately 4.5cm deep and another 3cm deep, and was later taken to Canberra Hospital.
He required 16 stitches in his back before being released.
Police had to negotiate with Rand for two hours on Friday afternoon in his unit before he surrendered, was arrested and charged.
The Belconnen man later expressed concern, saying he thought he had killed the male friend.
In court, Legal Aid lawyer Sam McLaughlin applied for Rand to be given bail, arguing the 36-year-old had no criminal history and a "number of witnesses" said Rand acted in self-defence.
The 36-year-old has not entered a plea to the charge.
Prosecutor Emma Bacchetto opposed bail, saying Rand posed a risk of reoffending and harassing witnesses.
She described the relationship between Rand and his former partner as one of "manipulation and coercive control", and noted he had a substance abuse problem.
Magistrate Robert Cook agreed and refused Rand's bail application, saying "there is a real risk of reoffending or contacting witnesses" and he had "significant concerns about his mental health".
Mr Cook marked Rand as a prisoner at risk and listed the case to return to court on August 2.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
