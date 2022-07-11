The Canberra Times
Adrian Rand says alleged Lyneham stabbing of ex-partner's friend was self-defence

By Soofia Tariq
July 11 2022 - 7:30pm
A Belconnen man claims he was acting in self-defence when he allegedly stabbed his ex-partner's male friend in her Lyneham home.

