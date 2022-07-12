The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT schools prepare for teacher shortages in Term 3 amid rising COVID cases

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Educators are bracing for a difficult term ahead as the Education Directorate looks to reduce workloads by paring back reports and getting more final-year student teachers into schools as COVID cases are set to rise.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.