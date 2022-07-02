The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT schools examine 'all options' to get more teachers amid workforce shortage

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All school systems in the ACT are looking for ways to recruit more permanent and relief teachers for Term 3 amid widespread shortages. Picture: Shutterstock

Teacher registration requirements could be relaxed in the ACT in an effort to encourage more qualified relief teachers to register amid chronic workforce shortages.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.