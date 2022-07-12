A tribunal has dismissed a discrimination case brought by a confessed Canberra rapist, who complained he felt forced to complete a sex offender treatment program while behind bars.
Former part-time actor and model Kristian James Mynott, 44, was sentenced in 2020 to three years and four months in prison, with a 16-month non-parole period, after pleading guilty to raping two male sex workers.
He also received a community-based jail sentence for defrauding customers of a Fyshwick business, where he worked, in order to pay various expenses, which were mostly related to what he called "rent boys".
Mynott, who was released on parole in December last year, sued the ACT government for unlawful discrimination based on his disability and sexuality.
Mynott, who appeared on the ABC's drama Total Control and on advertisements on Canberra buses, complained about "unfavourable treatment" after he felt forced to participate in the group-based sexual offender treatment program "against his will" while at the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
Although not compulsory, participating in and completing the sexual offender treatment program as part of a sentence management plan is often considered when granting or refusing the parole applications of prisoners.
The 44-year-old claimed he was not given "adequate treatment and care" for his post-traumatic stress disorder and was unfairly assessed as "being above average risk of sexual reoffending" because he was homosexual and had male victims.
The ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal dismissed Mynott's case on Monday, calling it "frivolous or vexatious and lacking in substance".
Tribunal member Walter Hawkins stated Mynott could not prove any unlawful discrimination had occurred, neither directly or indirectly.
"The tribunal finds that the applicant was provided with adequate treatment and care for his mental health and that as participation in the sex offender program was voluntary, he was not forced to undertake the sex offender program against his will," Mr Hawkins said in his decision.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
