Rapist Kristian Mynott claims unfair treatment in Alexander Maconochie Centre program

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
July 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Kristian James Mynott, who unsucsusfully sued the ACT government. Picture: Facebook

A tribunal has dismissed a discrimination case brought by a confessed Canberra rapist, who complained he felt forced to complete a sex offender treatment program while behind bars.

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

