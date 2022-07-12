The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jamie Banks claims 'Jimbob' nickname confusion led to his extortion involvement

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Banks arrives at court on Tuesday. Picture: Blake Foden

A prosecutor has trashed "ridiculous" claims confusion around a nickname led a father of three to provide "sucker support" to a fellow extortionist, who was apparently plotting to kill a man also coincidentally known as "Jimbob".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.