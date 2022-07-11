Managers at a pizza shop in Canberra's south thwarted a robbery attempt when they overpowered a knife-wielding teenager, who narrowly missed striking one of them in the head with the blade.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jack Summerrell-Jenkins in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after the 18-year-old failed to attend his sentencing because he is in custody in NSW.
The court heard the Kambah man had previously pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery.
Court documents show the incident occurred one evening last December, when the assistant manager of the Domino's store in Calwell finished his shift and walked to his vehicle in the car park.
Summerrell-Jenkins, with a T-shirt covering part of his face, walked up behind the man and aggressively demanded his "f---ing keys" while brandishing a knife.
The store manager, who was delivering food to a customer in the car park, saw what was happening and approached Summerrell-Jenkins.
He yelled out, prompting the teenager to spin around and narrowly miss the manager's head and neck with the outstretched blade.
A struggle ensued as the assistant manager grabbed Summerrell-Jenkins in an attempt to restrain him, while the manager removed the knife from the teenager's hand and threw it on the ground.
The manager eventually pushed Summerrell-Jenkins to the ground, and the 18-year-old "abruptly departed" after warning the pair "more will be coming".
Once the matter had been reported to police, officers obtained CCTV footage that showed the incident.
Investigators identified the 18-year-old through the footage, on which his distinctive calf tattoo was visible.
Summerrell-Jenkins was arrested last Christmas Eve, 10 days after the incident.
He was on bail ahead of what was supposed to be his sentencing on Monday, when defence lawyer Paul Edmonds told the court Summerrell-Jenkins had been arrested on serious driving charges in May.
Mr Edmonds said Summerrell-Jenkins had been remanded in custody in NSW for those offences, in respect of which he had been told the 18-year-old was likely to receive a jail sentence of about six months.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker issued a warrant for Summerrell-Jenkins' arrest upon his release, saying she wanted to ensure the teenager would return to the ACT for the attempted robbery sentencing.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
