ACT Policing allegedly catches drink-driver more than four-and-a-half times the alcohol limit at Yarralumla

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:13am, first published 3:00am
Detective Acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson, who has warned drink-driving can be lethal. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Police have slammed the behaviour of two alleged drink-drivers, saying the pair "decided to completely disregard the law" and their actions on Canberra's roads "could have had deadly consequences".

