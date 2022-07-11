Police have slammed the behaviour of two alleged drink-drivers, saying the pair "decided to completely disregard the law" and their actions on Canberra's roads "could have had deadly consequences".
One of them, a disqualified driver, is said to have returned a reading more than four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit, while the other, a P-plater, was allegedly travelling at twice the speed limit.
In a statement, ACT Policing said officers had spotted a grey Jeep station wagon swerving on the Tuggeranong Parkway at Yarralumla about 4.30pm on Saturday.
The officers stopped the driver, a 35-year-old Chifley man, who had allegedly already been disqualified from holding a driver's licence.
When taken to City Police Station, the man allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.226.
He was arrested and charged with drink-driving and driving while disqualified, both as a repeat offender.
In a separate incident about 9.30pm on Friday, police say they caught a 19-year-old Phillip man on a provisional driver's licence travelling at 162 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Yarra Glen in Curtin.
The man was taken to Woden Police Station, where he allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.057. Police said he had also failed to display his P plates.
"His actions mean he will lose his licence and will need to attend court on a range of driving offences," ACT Policing's statement said.
Detective Acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson, the officer in charge of road policing in the ACT, said these types of "selfish and reckless driving behaviours" needed to stop.
"These two men have decided to completely disregard the law and their actions by either speeding or driving drunk, or doing both in one instance, could have had deadly consequences," he said.
"Our road policing officers are on roads right across Canberra and, if you do the wrong thing, you will be caught and you will face the consequences."
