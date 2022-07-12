Nearly 80 per cent of Canberrans surveyed in three local electorates support decriminalising the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs and providing a health response instead, a survey has found.
The poll - commissioned by Uniting NSW.ACT, the social justice arm of the Uniting Church - surveyed 1800 residents across the Brindabella, Kurrajong and Yerrabi electorates last month and found broad support for changes being pursued in the ACT to offer support to people found in possession of drugs, rather than criminal punishments.
The survey, which was conducted by uComms, found 70 per cent of respondents opposed issuing fines for people found to be in possession, which the government has proposed as part of its reforms.
Uniting NSW.ACT's head of advocacy and media, Emma Maiden, said the polling results showed the ACT government had a mandate to be bolder and more progressive in reforming territory drug laws.
"We welcome the government's announcement to provide more alternatives to criminal consequences for people who use drugs," Ms Maiden said.
However, Ms Maiden said parts of the government's current proposal did not go far enough and there were concerns over how it would be implemented and whether it would lead to unintended consequences.
The ACT government last month confirmed it would move ahead with decriminalising more drugs, with Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith saying the government would amend a private member's bill introduced by Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
