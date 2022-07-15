Rose asks the home-owners why they want a sex room and it goes way beyond a little home improvement. They are busy parents, or have been married a long time and watched as the passion has faded, one couple is doing it long-distance and they want a room where they can produce videos for each other to send across the country. Whatever their situation, the common thread is that they all want a space just for them, where they can learn to communicate their needs and wants again in a safe environment.