Two monkeypox virus cases detected in Canberra

Two cases of monkeypox have been identified in the ACT but health authorities have been quick to assure residents the disease is difficult to spread.
Both cases have reported mild symptoms and are being supported to isolate at home by Canberra Health Services and ACT Health. Both people recently travelled in Europe.
"Illness associated with the monkeypox virus is usually mild, although complications can occur," Dr Coleman said.
"Symptoms may initially include fever, chills, muscle aches, backache, and swollen lymph nodes.
"Following these symptoms, a rash usually develops, that spreads to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through stages, like chickenpox, before finally becoming a scab."
ACT Health has said anyone with those symptoms should stay home and phone their general practitioner to organise a telehealth appointment.
Alternatively, people can phone the Canberra Sexual Health Clinic on (02) 5124 2184.
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection endemic to Central and West Africa.
However, thousands of cases of the virus have been reported in recent months across Europe and the United States.
The disease can be transmitted through air droplets, close contact and sharing contaminated linen or objects. Many of the reported cases have been among men who have sex with men.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
