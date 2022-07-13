Australia cannot afford to continue providing free rapid tests to its most vulnerable, despite a looming COVID-19 crisis, the acting Prime Minister says.
But a key Coalition frontbencher is demanding Labor release advice underpinning its decision to end free RATs, dismissing its defence as a "flat out cop out".
The government on Tuesday confirmed a scheme providing concession card holders RATs free-of-charge, introduced by the former government in January, would not continue past its scheduled expiry date at the end of this month.
Acting Prime Minister Jim Chalmers on Wednesday claimed Australia cannot afford to extend the program which, when paired with the now discontinued paid pandemic leave, cost $16 million per week.
"The reality of access to and affordability for RAT tests has changed dramatically since that program was introduced. Now seems to be a good time to transition out of it towards the end of the month," he told reporters.
"It is not possible to extend all of these programs and so we need to do what we can, where we can make a meaningful difference, recognising that we have inherited a budget which is dealing with a trillion dollars in Liberal Party debt."
The scheme, introduced as test shortages plagued the country, was initially set to expire in March, but was extended to the end on July 31.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier urged concession card holders to stock up on free RATs before the scheme expired.
Mr Albanese, who has promised to "end the blame game with the states", claimed the government had "inherited" the decision from its predecessor and the states.
But as Omicron drives a major spike in COVID-19 cases across Australia, Coalition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston dismissed the claim as a "flat out cop out".
"For Mr Albanese in any way, shape, or form to suggest that he is constrained in his decision-making now by a decision that was made by the previous government seven months ago is pretty disingenuous," she told The Canberra Times.
Ms Ruston said the scheme, established by the previous government, was always intended to be flexible, describing the current wave as "almost identical" to the pre-Christmas Omicron explosion which prompted its implementation.
She insisted Australians "deserve an answer" on why free access to tests was being removed despite an imminent hospital crisis.
"The question is: What's the difference? What's the advice? Is it health advice, or is it an economic decision?" she said.
"Vulnerable Australians are not going to be able to get access to the support that they have relied so heavily on, with no explanation and no certainty as to what the health situation is going to be.
"It must be very, very unsettling for these people."
Council on the Ageing chief executive Ian Yates, who represents the interests of older Australians, urged the Albanese government to extend the program until after a predicted winter peak in COVID-19 cases.
He suggested rapid antigen tests could be added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme in the future but stressed the need to keep them free for now.
Mr Yates said the move would impact pensioners who were already "feeling the pinch" due to increased cost of living.
"If that in any way influences their purchasing of them, that's a risk to them, they're not getting tested," he said.
"We would prefer the government to eat the free testing going for another couple of months through this winter surge, and then evaluate the situation."
While supply issues limited access to RATs at the start of the year, cost of living pressures will be the main hurdle for consumers next month, the ACT Pharmacy Guild says.
President Simon Blacker told The Canberra Times there "won't be a stampede" to buy rapid antigen tests when the scheme ends next month.
The pharmacist questioned if the increased cost would prevent people from accessing rapid tests and add further strain to the health system.
He said the move to end the program was confusing for both pharmacies and the general population as the government broadens COVID-19 booster and antiviral treatment eligibility, while scaling back RAT access.
"It does seem confusing that whilst we're in a spike, they would then end a program that's been really successful," Mr Blacker said.
"In the last few weeks, as cases have been going up, influenza has been circulating, and we have just had general illness at a higher level in the community, patients really appreciate being able to receive them if they're eligible.
"There are many people who are struggling with the cost of living, and for them to then have to buy rapid antigen tests, that they may have otherwise been eligible for free, puts pressure on their budget."
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
