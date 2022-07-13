A drug trafficker has pleaded guilty to a raft of charges after he was busted with a loaded gun, illicit substances and more than $12,000 in tainted cash while unconscious at a Canberra brothel.
Karabar man David Celeski, 40, fronted the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from prison on Wednesday afternoon and pleaded guilty to seven charges, including two counts of drug trafficking.
Advertisement
The other charges were of dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition, supplying a declared substance, and possessing a declared substance.
Court documents show Celeski spent several hours at the Langtrees Bar & Brothel, in Mitchell, early one Saturday morning in February.
The brothel's receptionist called triple-zero just after 9am on the morning in question, requesting an ambulance because Celeski was unconscious.
Paramedics arrived 10 minutes later and, after confirming this to be true, started performing first aid.
One of them searched Celeski's belongings in an attempt to find some identification, discovering he was carrying an automatic pistol with the hammer cocked and a bullet in the chamber.
They also located $12,271.95 in cash, a large clip seal bag containing 40 grams of heroin, and three mobile phones, all of which were later given to police.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Celeski was subsequently taken, under police guard, from the brothel to Calvary Hospital.
At the hospital, staff gave officers more items that had been found on Celeski.
These included a further 1.6 grams of heroin, a clip seal bag containing 29 grams of methamphetamine, and a vanilla extract bottle containing 7 grams of a declared substance called butanediol.
Celeski was not licensed to possess or supply this substance, which a brothel employee reported having consumed after the 40-year-old poured it into the bottle's cap for her.
When Celeski pleaded guilty to the seven charges on Wednesday, other allegations were withdrawn.
Magistrate James Stewart committed the 40-year-old, who was subject to a good behaviour order at the time of the offending, to the ACT Supreme Court for sentence.
Celeski, who remains behind bars on remand, is due to appear in the superior court for an administrative hearing next Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.