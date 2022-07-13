A serial offender has admitted drink-driving after she was arrested while trying to climb into a north Canberra yard, moments after crashing into the property's fence while heavily intoxicated.
Scullin woman Stacey Ann Miller, 39, returned a reading more than four times the legal alcohol limit after driving a silver Holden Astra over two traffic islands, then hitting the fence in Higgins on Tuesday night.
After a night in police custody, she faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and damaging property.
Magistrate Jane Campbell granted Miller bail despite the opposition of prosecutor Hannah Lee, who told the court of the 39-year-old's lengthy history of driving offences.
Ms Lee noted Miller's past crimes included multiple instances of failing to stop a vehicle for police, dangerous driving, drug-driving and being behind the wheel while disqualified.
She described what had occurred in suburban Belconnen on Tuesday night as "a concerning instance of behaviour that endangers the community", labelling Miller's driving "extremely dangerous".
"There is no condition that I can think of that would address the likelihood of this happening again while the defendant is awaiting sentence," Ms Lee told the court.
ACT Policing had earlier issued a statement about Tuesday's incident, saying it began when officers patrolling Hawker saw Miller's car driving over the top of two traffic islands about 11.20pm.
Police directed Miller to stop but she did not, instead driving away at low speed.
A short time later, police discovered the car had collided with the rear fence of a home on O'Sullivan Street, in Higgins, having failed to negotiate a nearby roundabout.
"The driver was arrested while attempting to flee the scene by climbing the fence into the yard of the residence," police said.
Officers discovered Miller's driver's licence had expired in July 2018, and further police checks revealed she had been disqualified from driving until October 2022 in any event.
When subjected to a breath analysis, Miller returned a reading of 0.210.
In court, Ms Campbell described Miller's driving as "very dangerous" but said she believed bail conditions proposed by the Aboriginal Legal Service could ameliorate the risks to the community.
The magistrate noted that Miller had previously been sentenced to a suspended jail term, putting the 39-year-old on notice of the potential for time behind bars should there be any reoffending while on bail.
"It is her driving while drunk that is a risk to the community," Ms Campbell said.
"That is the conduct which she has to stop."
Miller's lawyer replied that the 39-year-old had expressed a desire to cease all alcohol use.
The Scullin woman is now due to appear in the Galambany Court, which deals with Indigenous offenders, on September 7 for an assessment of her suitability for circle sentencing.
Should she be found suitable, her sentencing will be listed in that court on September 9.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
