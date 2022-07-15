The Canberra Times
Exclusive

Federal election 2022: Zed Seselja in danger before David Pocock's Senate candidacy

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 15 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 7:30pm
The Canberra Liberals have launched a review of their disastrous federal election performance, as leaked internal research suggests Zed Seselja was in danger of losing his seat even before David Pocock entered the race.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

