Rebecca Larsen has always wanted to own a little bookshop.
"If I could read for a living I would," she says, estimating she reads close to 150 books a year.
Larsen, and her husband Glenn, have also toyed with the idea of opening a cafe over the years; a spot where community was at the heart of it, a place where people could come and feel like they were at home, drink good coffee and catch up with friends.
When a spot came up at Federation Square, they knew they'd found the right spot, and Pulp Bookcafe was born.
"The two ideas just morphed into one," Larsen says. "I thought it would be more about the books but now I can see how important good food is."
Open 9am to 4pm daily (the kitchen closes for orders at 2.30pm), Pulp is the kind of place that encourages you to hang around.
With leather lounges, a fireplace, rugs on the floor and shelves of books curated by Larsen, the cafe feels like someone's living room.
The menu is impressive, with an all-day breakfast and lunch ideas that go beyond the standard.
"We know people want the classics but our chef has some great offerings we are really proud of."
There's a bircher muesli with a whole poached pear, French toast with berry-infused maple syrup and crushed avocado on toast is elevated with some housemade pickle relish. For lunch there's a selection of gourmet sandwiches, pastas, substantial salads and a ploughman's lunch that would go down a treat in front of the fire. There's also an ever-changing range of sweet treats. We hear the Portuguese tarts are to die for.
Larsen takes the book side of the cafe extremely seriously. She's a school teacher for most of the week. There's a strong focus on books for younger readers. (And quiet spots for them to read while you sneak in a coffee.)
She's keen to get a bookclub happening and we like the idea that it's a bit different.
"Rather than set a particular book, each month there'll be a 'springboard' and people can read whatever text they want that fits in," she says, hoping the first catch-up will be in August.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
