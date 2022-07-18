There's a bircher muesli with a whole poached pear, French toast with berry-infused maple syrup and crushed avocado on toast is elevated with some housemade pickle relish. For lunch there's a selection of gourmet sandwiches, pastas, substantial salads and a ploughman's lunch that would go down a treat in front of the fire. There's also an ever-changing range of sweet treats. We hear the Portuguese tarts are to die for.