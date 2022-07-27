The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 28, 1995

By Isabella Gillespie
July 27 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.

A hotline was costing taxpayers $74 per call on this day in 1995, and the front page read the news that it would be abolished.

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

