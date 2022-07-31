The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 1, 1981

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 31 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1981.

The Canberra Times on this day in 1981 revealed many public services steno-secretaries were unhappy with chore-like tasks they were asked to carry out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.