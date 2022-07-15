The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese plans to resume COVID isolation payments, brings forward national cabinet

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 15 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 11:59am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brought forward national cabinet amid reports he will restore the $750 pandemic isolation payment.

