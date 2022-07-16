Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart challenged his team to lift and cover the triple blow to the Canberra Raiders' chances of continuing their three-game winning streak over the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne.
On the eve of their clash against the NRL benchmarks, the Raiders have lost co-captain Elliott Whitehead (knee), winger Nick Cotric (leg) and Corey Horsburgh (ill).
Whitehead and Cotric have been battling their injuries all week, but Raiders coach Ricky Stuart had hoped the pair would be fit to face the Storm on Sunday.
But they were ruled out after the captain's run on Saturday.
In a further blow, the Green Machine have also lost forward Corey Horsburgh to a virus, although in a small positive he's so far tested negative to COVID-19.
"Elliott Whitehead's out, Nick Cotric's out and Corey Horsburgh's out," Stuart said.
"Elliott's got a knee, Corey Horburgh's got some type of fever that the doctor has tested. he's not COVID-positive, but he has some type of virus, and Nick Cotric's got an infection in the leg."
It couldn't come at a worse time - not only are they facing the ever-strong Melbourne, but their depth was already being tested.
Last weekend they lost Trey Mooney (ankle), Harry Rushton (jaw) and Semi Valemei (knee), while fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad re-aggravated his hamstring injury during the week.
That's on top of already losing Jarrod Croker (shoulder), Josh Hodgson (knee) and Harley Smith-Shields (knee) for the season.
Stuart challenged his side to play to their potential and cover the losses.
"It tests the character of the team. It's not like it's the first time this season we've been put in trying times and we've just got to adapt to the adversity and face the challenge," he said.
"It's a big challenge down there against Melbourne, but we just need every individual to play to his potential and the team will look after itself then."
It will see James Schiller come into the starting side, while either Adam Elliott or Corey Harawira-Naera will replace Whitehead in the second row.
On a positive note, Albert Hopoate comes onto the bench for a chance to make his Raiders debut, having played five NRL games for Manly in 2020.
Prop Emre Guler returns to the bench for his first NRL game since round six.
"Harawira will come into the 17 and James Schiller is in the 17 - he'll replace Nick Cotric - and then Albert Hopoate will be making his debut on the bench," Stuart said.
"Albert, over the last two years, has had a number of injuries and it's only been a bit of last year - and COVID spoiled a lot of that - and he's had some setbacks, but he's played the last four or five games.
"I coached the NSW Cup team last week because our coach [Joel Carbone] had COVID and I said to the second-grade boys it was a great opportunity for everyone.
"A couple of blokes stood up and they've got their opportunity, that's where Albert got his chance."
The Raiders need to produce a big finish to the NRL season given they sat one win outside of the eighth going into the round.
While they've lost their past five games against the Storm, they've won their last three against them in Melbourne.
"Every game's important now. It's very tight around the table where we're at," Stuart said.
"It's important, we can't afford to lose games where I think we should be winning them and that was last week's performance against the Dragons that wasn't good enough.
"We need to correct that and we will. The players are all very enthusiastic about getting our best game on and that's what we're trying to achieve."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 15. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 16. Adam Elliott, 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 20. Corey Harawira-Naera, 21. Emre Guler, 22. Albert Hopoate. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Ata Mariota.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Dean Ieremia, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Alec MacDonald, 17. Jordan Grant. Reserves: 19. Chris Lewis, 21. Young Tonumaipea.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
