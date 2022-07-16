The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders lose key trio Elliott Whitehead, Nick Cotric and Corey Horsburgh on eve of Melbourne Storm NRL clash

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 16 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead has been ruled out with a knee injury. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart challenged his team to lift and cover the triple blow to the Canberra Raiders' chances of continuing their three-game winning streak over the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.