Canberra Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been struck down with another hamstring, with coach Ricky Stuart hoping he'd be back next week.
But Stuart expected Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead (knee) and Nick Cotric (leg) to be fit to face the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne on Sunday.
Whitehead has reportedly already been ruled out, while Cotric was in serious doubt, but Stuart was confident they would be fit.
"They're right. They've both been in rehab. They've had a couple of injuries and we're working around the clock with those boys," he said.
Nicoll-Klokstad, however, has continued to be plagued by a hamstring injury he initially suffered in the Raiders' round 11 victory over South Sydney.
He missed four games before returning off the bench in Canberra's controversial loss to St George Illawarra.
Stuart planned for the 26-year-old to have a run in NSW Cup last weekend, when the NRL side had the bye, but his hamstring issue flared up and he couldn't play.
It was the same plan this weekend, with Nicoll-Klokstad named at fullback in the NSW Cup side to face Mounties in Sydney on Sunday.
But he's suffered another setback. Stuart hoped he'd be fit for selection next week.
"He's out again now. He's re-aggravated his hamstring. He should be right the week after," he said.
"He just can't get on the field at the moment.
"I wanted to play him second grade last week and give him some minutes and he aggravated his hamstring again.
"I was picking him this week to get some minutes. I've got to get some football into him before he gets back into the NRL and he's done his hamstring again."
Stuart said COVID-19 was playing havoc with their lower grades, with a couple of players currently ruled out with it.
He said returning to bubbles was a decision for above his pay grade, but they needed to do as much as they could to minimise the virus's impact.
"That's well above me. We've just got to take as much precaution here as we can," Stuart said.
"Do our testing and make sure we're looking after our protocols in regards to cleaning your hands and trying not to be in crowded areas."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. James Schiller, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Corey Harawira-Naera, 21. Emre Guler, 22. Albert Hopoate.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Dean Ieremia, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Alec MacDonald, 17. Jordan Grant. Reserves: 18. Jayden Nikorima, 19. Chris Lewis, 20. Tom Eisenhuth, 21. Young Tonumaipea, 22. Bronson Garlick.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
