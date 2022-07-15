The Canberra Times
Another hamstring blow rules Canberra Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad out of NSW Cup

David Polkinghorne
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:00am
Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has injured his hamstring again. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been struck down with another hamstring, with coach Ricky Stuart hoping he'd be back next week.

