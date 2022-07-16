The GWS Giants only have more chance this season to break their three-year drought at Manuka Oval following a 40-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.
The home side trailed the round 18 clash by just seven points at half-time, before the Lions ran away in the second half to record a 15. 9 (99) to 9.5 (59) win.
Youngster Sam Taylor stepped up for a standout first half in the absence of star GWS defender Phil Davis, taking several big intercept marks.
Giants skipper Toby Greene bagged the game's first, but from there it was all the Lions in the opening quarter, and the third, and fourth.
It was two for Daniel McStay, and one a piece for Hugh McCluggage and Charlie Cameron to give the visitors a 4.1 (25) to 1.1 (7) lead at the first break.
The Giants dominated the second quarter to claw the contest back to a seven-point game, in part thanks to Taylor's efforts in the backline with 16 disposals.
Greene again fired off the first to claim his second, followed by his third and fourth of the match to round out the half.
Hugh McCluggage kicked the Lions' only goal of the second, after McStay missed a chance to bag his third right in front of the posts, before Rhys Mathieson did the same from the left of the sticks.
The break did no favours for GWS, as the pendulum swung back to an all Lions affair in the second half and stayed there.
Tim Taranto kicked the Giants' only goal of the third quarter, before late ones to Daniel Lloyd, Harry Himmelberg and Jesse Hogan added some respectability to the scoreboard.
The Giants found themselves chasing another big margin in the third after the Lions fired off five consecutive goals to their one.
McGluggage bagged his third and fourth to help extend the visitors' lead to 36 points.
It could have been even more damage on the Manuka scoreboard, as Brisbane kicked five behinds from countless forward entries.
In the last term, McCluggage kicked his fourth, Cameron bagged his third, Rayner secured his second, and Keidan Coleman scored his first to secure the Lions a win.
Jake Riccardi had the Giants first chance of the quarter, before a moment's hesitation allowed Brisbane defender Harrison Andrews to get a touch on the line and make it a one-point effort.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
