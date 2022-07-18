Martin's just out at Ravensworth, in Murrumbateman, doing what he loves. He and his wife Jocelyn bought the block in 1999, planted the first wines in 2000. The first wine was a 2005 shiraz viognier, inspired by his time at Clonakilla where he worked alongside Tim Kirk from 2004 until early 2020. In 2018 his 2012 riesling won wine of the show at the Canberra International Riesling Challenge.