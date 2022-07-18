The Canberra Times
Coalition's Paris climate target in doubt as emissions fluctuated: State of the Environment report

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
July 18 2022 - 2:00pm
Experts cast doubt on Australia's pathway to meeting a Coalition-era commitment to reduce emissions by 26-28 per cent on 2005 levels, despite the Morrison government's repeated claims the nation was on track to exceed its 2030 target, the newly-released State of the Environment report reveals.

